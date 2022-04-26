Man used hammer in murder at Englewood apartment building: police
Gregory Stamps I was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the 42-year-old man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said.
A man has been charged with murdering someone with a hammer Sunday morning at an apartment building in Englewood.
Gregory Stamps, 31, was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said.
Stamps allegedly struck the man, 42, with a hammer in his head several times in the building, in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Police said the murder may have been domestic-related.
Stamps was expected in court later Tuesday.
The Latest
A U.N. report says disasters, from climate change to COVID-19, are on the rise and are going to get worse.
A person entered the ambulance as it sat empty, parked on the street outside a fire station in Chinatown Monday afternoon.
Bolden “has steadfastly maintained his innocence, arguing that he was targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service,” the White House said.
Dozens of nations, including the United States, and many local governments are putting a price tag on these emissions that cause more floods, droughts and other destructive events.
Tsion Epley earned Turkey of the Week for her first turkey to follow in the footsteps of her older brothers in outdoor accomplishments.