Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Man used hammer in murder at Englewood apartment building: police

Gregory Stamps I was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the 42-year-old man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
An apartment building where police found a man beaten to death Sunday in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue.

A man has been charged with murdering someone with a hammer Sunday morning at an apartment building in Englewood.

Gregory Stamps, 31, was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said.

Stamps allegedly struck the man, 42, with a hammer in his head several times in the building, in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related.

Stamps was expected in court later Tuesday.

