2 shot, including 3-year-old girl, in Gresham: police

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:55 p.m., they were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

The woman, 31, was struck in the foot and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

