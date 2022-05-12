2 shot, including 3-year-old girl, in Gresham: police

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side.
About 10:55 p.m., they were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
The woman, 31, was struck in the foot and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 10-year-old girl called 911 and accused her father, a cop, of sexually abusing her. But the officer was charged only with battery, a misdemeanor
The Latest
The 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars.
Gardner finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added four rebounds and two steals in Sky’s 83-50 win over the New York Liberty.
Suzuki and Darvish exchanged jerseys before the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Fresh from the farm: Biden seeks to unite electricians in Chicago and farmers in Kankakee behind him — and against Putin
In Kankakee, Biden sought to focus farmers’ anger on Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Putin’s war.” In Chicago, an animated Biden detailed his infrastructure plan’s creation of jobs at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ International Convention.