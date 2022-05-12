The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 shot, including 3-year-old girl, in Gresham: police

They were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots.

Cindy Hernandez By Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 2 shot, including 3-year-old girl, in Gresham: police
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 3-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:55 p.m., they were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

The woman, 31, was struck in the foot and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham
COPA releases footage of 2020 shootout behind West Side police station
A 10-year-old girl called 911 and accused her father, a cop, of sexually abusing her. But the officer was charged only with battery, a misdemeanor
6-year-old among 2 boys, 2 adults injured in West Englewood shooting
Chicago Park District Board appoints Rosa Escareño as permanent CEO
DNA taken 15 years ago leads to arrest of man in rape of woman at hotel, prosecutors say
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.
News
Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham
The 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary_Dineen_7.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky get first win of the season behind impressive WNBA debut performance from Rebekah Gardner
Gardner finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added four rebounds and two steals in Sky’s 83-50 win over the New York Liberty.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki still hasn’t faced former Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, but they got to catch up during the Cubs and Padres’ three-game series this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki: Padres’ Yu Darvish ‘good influence’ and ‘superstar’
Suzuki and Darvish exchanged jerseys before the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
President Joe Biden, center, listens to farm owners Jeff and Gina O’Connor, first and second from left, during a tour of OC Farm in Kankakee on Wednesday. Also attending were Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.
Metro/State
Fresh from the farm: Biden seeks to unite electricians in Chicago and farmers in Kankakee behind him — and against Putin
In Kankakee, Biden sought to focus farmers’ anger on Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Putin’s war.” In Chicago, an animated Biden detailed his infrastructure plan’s creation of jobs at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ International Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles and Mitchell Armentrout
 