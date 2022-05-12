The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

Among those wounded were a 3-year-old girl and two boys, 6 and 11, in attacks in West Englewood and Gresham.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot, including a 6-year-old and a 11-year-old boys, in the 1600 block of West 68th Street, in the West Englewood neighborhood, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and 13 others were wounded — including three young children — in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

  • A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side. The woman, 21, walked out to a garage in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street about 7:45 p.m. and was shot by one of the burglars, Chicago police said. The woman was hit in the chest, back and arm, and was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.
  • Two boys and two adults were wounded Wednesday evening in West Englewood. The group was traveling in a car in the 1600 block of West 68th Street when someone opened fire about 5:45 p.m., police said. Two boys, 6 and 11, were struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. A woman, 21, was hit in the face and a man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A 3-year-old girl and a woman were struck by gunfire in Gresham on the South Side. They were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired shots, police said.The girl suffered gunshot wounds in both legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.The woman, 31, was struck in the foot and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At least seven others were wounded in gun violence across Chicago Wednesday.

Twenty-one people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

