The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Art therapy online platform connects veterans

Chicago-based Navy veteran William Schranz founded the International Veteran Art Collective, an online community that helps veterans create art and build friendships.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Art therapy online platform connects veterans
Two hands doing finger-painting.

Art therapy helps many veterans process their experiences, writes Navy veteran William Schranz.

stock.adobe.com

Amid the barbecues and beers, the Fourth of July is an important time to honor the men and women who serve and have served in America’s armed forces and whose contributions and sacrifices have paved the way for our freedoms.

As a veteran of the Navy, I know how far this recognition can go. I also know amid the celebrations, there are veterans struggling to assimilate and rebuild their lives post-service.

Thankfully, at the intersection of art and technology exists a bridge to help former servicemen and servicewomen build connections and forge relationships with other veterans who may be struggling too.

In 2016, after four years of service, I returned to Chicago feeling isolated. While in therapy, I was introduced to art therapy as a way to help process my experiences. As I turned to the canvas to begin the healing process, I learned another hard lesson: Just as many folks can’t understand the experience of a veteran, many can’t identify with their artwork.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

This prompted me to launch the International Veteran Art Collective, an online community designed as a supportive space for veterans and allies to create art and build friendships. We encourage members to post their paintings, writings, performative dances, leatherwork, trauma art, fashion, drawings, welding, or any other expression. Veterans of all eras, countries and discharge statuses are welcome, as are their families and friends.

What started in Chicago with a few supportive members has grown into a global community of more than 1,000 veterans and allies. It’s a safe and nurturing space where veterans can be their authentic selves while getting year-round support from peers who identify with their experiences.

This is the power of technology to build communities, to connect individuals around shared experiences in a way that would otherwise be impossible.

So, while our lawmakers are in Washington working on legislation to regulate the nation’s technology companies, I hope they will respect the pivotal role that technology plays in our world today, making platforms like this affordable and accessible. My online community of veterans is just one example of how innovation drives community, support and healing.

Happy Fourth of July. Be sure to think about and thank a veteran this week.

William Schranz, Loop

Misplaced priorities

Bravo to Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell for her recent column on the ridiculous proliferation of guns that are poisoning our society. When a wonderful man like retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman and a 7-year-old boy are gunned down in the streets because we can’t keep guns out of the hands of children, it’s time for drastic measures. Mary is spot on when she says that gun rights shouldn’t outweigh our right to life.

Related

I’m originally from southern Illinois, where guns are sort of a rite of passage and are often given as gifts to kids as young as 7 or 8. After the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida a former friend of mine took exception to my belief that assault weapons should not be available to civilians. When I asked him about the lives of the students who were shot with one, he replied, “So what? That’s my favorite hog gun.” That’s the mentality of the gun rights crowd. They only care about how they would be inconvenienced if their precious guns were made more difficult to get, regardless of how many lives were saved.

Jim Rodgers, Bloomington

Next Up In Commentary
Is Cubs’ July really all-important or has the ship already sailed?
Don't litter Chicago River with digital signs
Cubs' rubber match with first-place Brewers takes hell of a turn in 7-run inning off Kyle Hendricks
Last year’s rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
Biden's debate debacle adds wild card uncertainty to Chicago's Democratic National Convention
Biden is faltering, but what he represents remains strong
The Latest
PRIDEPARADE-070124-06.jpgA parade member holds up balloons as they lead a balloon float during the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade in the Northhalsted neighborhood, Sunday, June 30, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
El desfile del Orgullo, aunque reducido, es tan jubiloso como siempre: ‘Sigue siendo el Pride’
El alcalde Brandon Johnson ondeó una bandera del Orgullo, y la tesorera del Condado de Cook, Maria Pappas, hizo girar un bastón de mando. Este año se acortó el recorrido y se admitieron menos carrozas, pero la alegría no faltó.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
DSC_2197-Pup-Crop.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Zoológico de Brookfield convoca concurso para dar nombre a un cachorro de lobo mexicano
La votación estará abierta hasta las 5:00 p.m. del martes. Las personas que voten podrán inscribirse en un sorteo de entradas gratuitas al zoológico.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
CHICAGO_02-6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Caifanes y Café Tacvba: La permanencia y resistencia del rock en español
En su concierto en Chicago, las bandas mexicanas demostraron su gran trayectoria y que siguen atrayendo a nuevas generaciones.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
An attendee looks at a John Deere automated tractor at the John Deere booth during the 2022 CES convention.
Work
Struggling with falling demand for farm equipment, Deere & Co. announces nearly 600 layoffs
The production positions being cut are at its home base in Moline and two factories in Iowa.
By Matt Ott | AP
 
Chick 1-Imani and Searocket Brood_June 30 2024_Credit Chicago Piping Plover Watch.jpg
Outdoors
Four piping plover chicks hatch at Montrose Beach: 'Enjoy them, they grow fast.'
“I think it’s a really good, hopeful step forward for piping plovers in the Great Lakes region,” said Matt Igleski, executive director of the Chicago Bird Alliance, as chicks hatch in Chicago and Waukegan.
By Mohammad Samra
 