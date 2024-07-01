Art therapy online platform connects veterans

Amid the barbecues and beers, the Fourth of July is an important time to honor the men and women who serve and have served in America’s armed forces and whose contributions and sacrifices have paved the way for our freedoms.

As a veteran of the Navy, I know how far this recognition can go. I also know amid the celebrations, there are veterans struggling to assimilate and rebuild their lives post-service.

Thankfully, at the intersection of art and technology exists a bridge to help former servicemen and servicewomen build connections and forge relationships with other veterans who may be struggling too.

In 2016, after four years of service, I returned to Chicago feeling isolated. While in therapy, I was introduced to art therapy as a way to help process my experiences. As I turned to the canvas to begin the healing process, I learned another hard lesson: Just as many folks can’t understand the experience of a veteran, many can’t identify with their artwork.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

This prompted me to launch the International Veteran Art Collective, an online community designed as a supportive space for veterans and allies to create art and build friendships. We encourage members to post their paintings, writings, performative dances, leatherwork, trauma art, fashion, drawings, welding, or any other expression. Veterans of all eras, countries and discharge statuses are welcome, as are their families and friends.

What started in Chicago with a few supportive members has grown into a global community of more than 1,000 veterans and allies. It’s a safe and nurturing space where veterans can be their authentic selves while getting year-round support from peers who identify with their experiences.

This is the power of technology to build communities, to connect individuals around shared experiences in a way that would otherwise be impossible.

So, while our lawmakers are in Washington working on legislation to regulate the nation’s technology companies, I hope they will respect the pivotal role that technology plays in our world today, making platforms like this affordable and accessible. My online community of veterans is just one example of how innovation drives community, support and healing.

Happy Fourth of July. Be sure to think about and thank a veteran this week.

William Schranz, Loop

Misplaced priorities

Bravo to Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell for her recent column on the ridiculous proliferation of guns that are poisoning our society. When a wonderful man like retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman and a 7-year-old boy are gunned down in the streets because we can’t keep guns out of the hands of children, it’s time for drastic measures. Mary is spot on when she says that gun rights shouldn’t outweigh our right to life.

I’m originally from southern Illinois, where guns are sort of a rite of passage and are often given as gifts to kids as young as 7 or 8. After the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida a former friend of mine took exception to my belief that assault weapons should not be available to civilians. When I asked him about the lives of the students who were shot with one, he replied, “So what? That’s my favorite hog gun.” That’s the mentality of the gun rights crowd. They only care about how they would be inconvenienced if their precious guns were made more difficult to get, regardless of how many lives were saved.

Jim Rodgers, Bloomington

