The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman critically wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

State troopers responding to the shooting about 8:10 p.m. found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and Illinois state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman critically wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway
A woman was shot and critically wounded on the Dany Ryan Expressway May 21, 2022.

A woman was shot and critically wounded on the Dany Ryan Expressway May 21, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was critically wounded Saturday night after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street, according to Illinois state police.

State troopers responded to the shooting in the southbound local lanes about 8:10 p.m. and found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Next Up In Crime
Pair charged in mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 others wounded on Near North Side
Bernardo Gomez, killed in attack at West Side CTA station, had plans of becoming a police officer
10 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Security guard hurt in struggle with armed shoplifting suspect at Olympia Fields Walmart, police say
3 wounded in separate shootings, hours apart in South Chicago
Millennium Park shootout: Man, security guard exchange gunfire as more violence erupts at city’s premier downtown park
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_05_22_at_12.57.52_AM.png
Movies and TV
‘SNL’ farewells: Kate McKinnon lifts off, Pete Davidson wisecracks
Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney say subtler goodbyes on the 47th season finale.
By Darel Jevens
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 22, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting Thursday near Chicago Avenue and State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.
Crime
Pair charged in mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 others wounded on Near North Side
Jaylun Sanders, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. A second man, 20-year-old Kameron Abram, faces weapons and trespassing charges, police said.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Cindy Hernandez
 
PGA Championship - Round 3
Golf
Tiger Woods has worst PGA Championship score and WDs from Sunday
Hours after Woods limped his way to a 9-over 79 in the third round at Southern Hills, he informed the PGA of America of his withdrawal.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
AP22129566074116.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky set to get reacquainted with Delle Donne in matchup vs. Mystics
James Wade expects his team to play with a sense of urgency Sunday afternoon that he didn’t see in Wednesday’s three-point loss to the Storm.
By Annie Costabile
 