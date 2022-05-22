Woman critically wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

A woman was critically wounded Saturday night after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street, according to Illinois state police.

State troopers responded to the shooting in the southbound local lanes about 8:10 p.m. and found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.