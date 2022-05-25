Man charged in weekend murder, robbery at Gresham apartment building

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man during a robbery over the weekend in a Gresham apartment complex, Chicago police said.

Jamari Robinson, 28, was arrested 13 hours after he killed Rashaun Johnson early Sunday in the entryway of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

Johnson, 21, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head around 1:30 a.m., police said. He died at the scene.

Robinson, who lives on the block where the murder happened, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and felony murder.

He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

