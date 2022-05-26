Charges filed in fatal Blue Line stabbing downtown

A man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on a Blue Line train in downtown Chicago Monday night.

Travis Cook, 53, faces a count of first-degree murder in the stabbing at the Clinton Street station, Chicago police said.

Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. and found a man, 43, with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Authorities have not released his name.

Police released photos of the suspect within a day of the murder and identified Cook within 24 hours after that, police said.

In March, the mayor and the head of the CTA unveiled a plan to add unarmed private security guards and stepped-up police patrols to combat a spike in crime on trains and stations.

But a CTA union president countered that the transit agency should bring back conductors and re-establish its own police unit.

Cook was expected to appear in court later Thursday.

