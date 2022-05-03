The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 6 shot, Monday in Chicago

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a person was found shot to death Monday in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

About 1:20 p.m., a female was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a residence in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. She hasn’t been identified and her age was not immediately known.

Monday night, a 19-year-old man was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man was standing in the alley about 8:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Honore Street when someone fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to Holy Cross Hospital by family members, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

An hour later, two men were critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The men were standing at a gas station in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when someone approached and opened fire about 9:15 p.m., police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and right leg, and a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and right leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At least three others were wounded in citywide shootings Monday.

