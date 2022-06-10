12 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

At least 12 people were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.



A 17-year-old boy and 52-year-old man were driving their cars in the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The boy, who was driving west, was shot in the cheek and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, officials said. The man, who was driving south, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Just after 10 p.m., two males entered a restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking a 31-year-old man in the back, shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in separate shootings less than an hour apart Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side. About 9:35 p.m., a man, 20, was in the 1600 block of South Harding Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Less than an hour later, a 37-year-old man was standing outside less than a half mile away in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot in the right eyebrow, police said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Three people were killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

