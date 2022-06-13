The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach

Bruce Dyker, who resigned from the police force last month, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Still image from body-worn camera footage of Nikkita Brown seconds before a CPD officer attempts to restrain her in an August 2021 encounter that began as she was walking her dog after park hours along the lakefront.

An image from body-worn camera footage of Nikkita Brown seconds before Officer Bruce Dyker attempted to restrain her in an August 2021 encounter that began as she was walking her dog along the lakefront after park hours.

Police body-worn camera video

Criminal charges have been filed against the former Chicago police officer who got into a confrontation last year with a Black woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach.

Bruce Dyker was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Dyker, 52, resigned from the department last month before any formal police disciplinary measures could be handed down, Cook County court records show.

His initial court appearance is slated for Thursday.

As seen on video footage collected both from Dyker’s bodycam and the cellphone of a bystander, Dyker grabbed and briefly detained Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28 as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.

Dyker told Brown the beach was closed and she needed to leave. Brown told Dyker she needed space and felt threatened.

Dyker grabbed Brown and a physical confrontation ensued for more than a minute.

Brown previously told the Chicago Sun-Times she believes the incident was racially motivated and she wanted to see Dyker fired and criminally prosecuted.

“But I don’t think every officer out there is bad. There’s always a bad apple,” Brown said.

“The sergeant who came to my house to take my statement was actually quite pleasant and, in my opinion, did everything to calm me down and that showed me that there are good officers out there.”

Dyker faced disciplinary measures ranging from suspension to termination.

Dyker, who became a Chicago cop in 1998, had 25 complaints against him, including three that were sustained.

The most serious disciplinary measure he faced stemmed from a November 2008 off-duty domestic incident in New Tazewell, Tennessee. Dyker was suspended for 20 days after he allegedly verbally abused and pointed his weapon at a victim and failed to follow lawful police orders.

Since leaving the police department, Dyker has moved to Texas, court records show.

Dyker’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the police spokesman declined comment.

John Catanzara, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, characterized the charges as “a race-based attack” led by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s top deputy, Risa Lanier.

“Bruce’s bodycam was very clear that he had had interactions with other people who followed his lawful direction to leave the beach because it was closed … and they did not challenge him, like this young lady did,” Catanzara told the Sun-Times.

“She should’ve been arrested. He actually cut her slack and gave her a break, and for that Risa Lanier’s trying to put him in jail.”

Next Up In Crime
Cops on lookout for threats to Chicago Pride Parade after neo-Nazis targeted similar event in Idaho
Boy, 16, shot in Gage Park
Naked woman assaults CPD officer, steals his squad car and runs him over — then crashes, police say
Police seeking to identify suspects in Lake View fatal shooting
1 convicted of paying kickbacks to disgraced ex-Bloomingdale Township road commissioner
Man shot outside Orr Academy High School on West Side
The Latest
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, marches down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.
LGBTQ
Cops on lookout for threats to Chicago Pride Parade after neo-Nazis targeted similar event in Idaho
“We are going to be vigilant to ensure that this event, as well as others, go off safely,” Police Supt. David Brown told reporters Monday.
By Tom Schuba
 
Anthony Perry holds a certificate of recognition from Amazon Fresh while being honored by co-workers and Oak Lawn officials for rescuing a man from CTA tracks.
Chicago
Anthony Perry honored by Amazon Fresh for rescuing man from CTA tracks
Perry’s employer will make a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choosing.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid earlier this year. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former GOP Senate nominee himself, and their children is from Kathy Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
News
Seven Republicans hoping to take on ‘formidable’ U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fundraising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.
By Jon Seidel
 
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting June 13, 2022, in Gage Park.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot in Gage Park
The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The White Sox placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list.
White Sox
White Sox place Yasmani Grandal on IL, activate RHP Lance Lynn
Lynn will start Monday’s game against the Tigers.
By Gene Farris
 