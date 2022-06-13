Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach

Criminal charges have been filed against the former Chicago police officer who got into a confrontation last year with a Black woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach.

Bruce Dyker was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Dyker, 52, resigned from the department last month before any formal police disciplinary measures could be handed down, Cook County court records show.

His initial court appearance is slated for Thursday.

As seen on video footage collected both from Dyker’s bodycam and the cellphone of a bystander, Dyker grabbed and briefly detained Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28 as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.

Dyker told Brown the beach was closed and she needed to leave. Brown told Dyker she needed space and felt threatened.

Dyker grabbed Brown and a physical confrontation ensued for more than a minute.

Brown previously told the Chicago Sun-Times she believes the incident was racially motivated and she wanted to see Dyker fired and criminally prosecuted.

“But I don’t think every officer out there is bad. There’s always a bad apple,” Brown said.

“The sergeant who came to my house to take my statement was actually quite pleasant and, in my opinion, did everything to calm me down and that showed me that there are good officers out there.”

Dyker faced disciplinary measures ranging from suspension to termination.

Dyker, who became a Chicago cop in 1998, had 25 complaints against him, including three that were sustained.

The most serious disciplinary measure he faced stemmed from a November 2008 off-duty domestic incident in New Tazewell, Tennessee. Dyker was suspended for 20 days after he allegedly verbally abused and pointed his weapon at a victim and failed to follow lawful police orders.

Since leaving the police department, Dyker has moved to Texas, court records show.

Dyker’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the police spokesman declined comment.

John Catanzara, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, characterized the charges as “a race-based attack” led by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s top deputy, Risa Lanier.

“Bruce’s bodycam was very clear that he had had interactions with other people who followed his lawful direction to leave the beach because it was closed … and they did not challenge him, like this young lady did,” Catanzara told the Sun-Times.

“She should’ve been arrested. He actually cut her slack and gave her a break, and for that Risa Lanier’s trying to put him in jail.”

