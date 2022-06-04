The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, K-9 dog while serving arrest warrant on Northwest Side

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the marshal and his K-9.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, K-9 dog while serving arrest warrant on Northwest Side
A man faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Apr. 27, 2022, outside Brickyard Mall.

Tarrion Johnson was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the U.S. marshal and his K-9, Chicago police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, officials said.

He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

He allegedly opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the marshal was serving a warrant, police said.

The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition was not released.

Next Up In Crime
Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD officers in Oakland
Lake County launches violence interrupter program
Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
Driver strikes and kills 2-year-old riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
Chicagoans should be outraged by attack on former police chief, Vallas says
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to throw a pass during practice last month.
Bears
With Justin Fields, Bears will ‘take our shots down the field’
For all the questions about Fields entering his second season, there’s no doubting his ability to go deep.
By Patrick Finley
 
A 14-year-old boy was among two wounded in a shooting June 4, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Old Town shooting
The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A boy was among three people hospitalized after a fire June 4, 2022 on the Far South Side.
News
Boy among 3 hospitalized after East Beverly house fire
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 3, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.&nbsp;
Columnists
America the ‘beautiful,’ where no place now seems safe
I see the violence, and sometimes I’m just glad I’m gone.
By John W. Fountain
 
oliet preservationists are seeking to save the vacant 53-year-old Will County Courthouse.
Columnists
Joliet preservationists seek a stay of execution for ‘World’s Ugliest Courthouse’
Making the building’s looks take a back seat to its redevelopment potential is not a bad call, particularly in the court of public opinion.
By Lee Bey
 