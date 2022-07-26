10 wounded – 5 critically – in shootings Monday across Chicago

Ten people were wounded, five of them critically, in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Six of those injured came from two triple shootings in South Side neighborhoods.



Three people, including a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were critically wounded, were struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting about 9:20 p.m. in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teens, along with an 18-year-old man, were driving in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the face and neck and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The man was grazed in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No arrests were reported.

About eight hours earlier, another three people were wounded in a South Side shooting in the Burnside neighborhood. Three men were shot about 1:15 p.m. as they stood on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street, police said. A man, 29, was shot in the abdomen and a 41-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both of them were in serious condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition. All three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police reported no arrests.

About five minutes later, a man was critically hurt when he was shot in the head in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 31, was in the street about 1:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began shooting, police said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No arrests were made.

At least three others were wounded by gunfire Monday in Chicago. Two of those shootings occurred on the South Side – in the West Englewood and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods – and the third was in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Over the weekend, five people were killed and at least 64 others were wounded in shootings across the city.

