The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

10 wounded – 5 critically – in shootings Monday across Chicago

The gunfire included two triple shootings that left four people in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 10 wounded – 5 critically – in shootings Monday across Chicago
placards.jpeg

Ten people were wounded, five of them critically, in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Six of those injured came from two triple shootings in South Side neighborhoods.

  • Three people, including a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were critically wounded, were struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting about 9:20 p.m. in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teens, along with an 18-year-old man, were driving in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the face and neck and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The man was grazed in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No arrests were reported.
  • About eight hours earlier, another three people were wounded in a South Side shooting in the Burnside neighborhood. Three men were shot about 1:15 p.m. as they stood on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street, police said. A man, 29, was shot in the abdomen and a 41-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both of them were in serious condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition. All three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police reported no arrests.
  • About five minutes later, a man was critically hurt when he was shot in the head in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 31, was in the street about 1:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began shooting, police said. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No arrests were made.

At least three others were wounded by gunfire Monday in Chicago. Two of those shootings occurred on the South Side – in the West Englewood and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods – and the third was in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Over the weekend, five people were killed and at least 64 others were wounded in shootings across the city.

Next Up In Crime
Teen boy and girl seriously hurt in South Side drive-by shooting
Debate over CTA safety reignites after Red Line rider pulls knife on seven robbers, killing 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun
Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot and killed in her driveway
Fighting crime one apartment at a time: Illinois groups seek to lower recidivism through housing
1 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings around same time in Lawndale, Burnside
3 men wounded in South Side shooting
The Latest
Recipe0727.jpg
Recipes
July 27 menu planner: Steaks adds some sizzle to a dinner salad
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras slams his helmet at the end of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional contemplating possible last home stand at Wrigley
Contreras said the past couple days have been “tough,” as the trade deadline nears.
By Maddie Lee
 
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker reaches for a catch during warmups.
Bears
Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker expected to practice when camp begins
The safety is expected to practice with the Bears on Wednesday, a source confirmed late Monday, after settling the impasse over his contract.
By Patrick Finley
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Teen boy and girl seriously hurt in South Side drive-by shooting
They were traveling in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 