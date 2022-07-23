The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
1 killed, 20 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday night

The violence included a fatal shooting in Logan Square and a mass shooting on the West Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and at least 20 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago from Friday night.

The fatal shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a party in Logan Square. A 34-year-old man got into an argument with someone who then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head at the gathering in the 3700 block of West Fullerton. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Less than an hour later, four people were shot and wounded in East Garfield Park — the fourth mass shooting in the area in the last three months. About 1:45 a.m., a group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said. All four were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition.

About 3:15 a.m., two women were shot and wounded along a popular Old Town nightlife stretch on the Near North Side. Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase and a weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been announced.

In other citywide gun violence:

  • About 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot after he was forced out of a vehicle by three men in South Shore. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the man in left elbow, knee and wrist in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and his condition was not reported.
  • Just before midnight Friday, two men were driving in the 2200 block of West 18th Place when someone fired shots at them. The first man, 26, was shot in the back and the other man, 27, was shot in the left ankle. They both went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • About 8:30 p.m., two men were shot in North Lawndale. A 30-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 26-year-old was shot in the thigh in the 3200 block of West 13th Street. Both were taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

No one was in custody for those shootings.

At least nine other people were wounded in separate shootings since Friday night, mostly concentrated on the city’s South and West sides.

