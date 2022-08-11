Man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in McKinley Park on the West Side.
Sebastian Aguilar, 37, was arrested Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
Aguilar shot Mario Leyva in an alley in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue about 10:15 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Leyva, 38, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
