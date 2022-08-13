The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side

Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark” was fatally shot on Friday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Marquise Pryor poses in a promotional photo for the documentary “Shot in the Dark” in 2018.

Marquise Pryor poses in a promotional photo for the documentary “Shot in the Dark” in 2018.

Provided by Ben Vogel

Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” was shot and killed on Friday.

“He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th,” former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. “He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week.”

Pryor, 27, was shot and killed a few blocks west of 91st and Ashland on Friday night.

“I went down there last night to the scene,” Orr basketball coach Lou Adams said. “His mom and cousin called me. He was dead right on the spot.”

Adams has heard several stories about what happened but doesn’t have any concrete information on the incident.

“He was a good person inside,” Adams said. He wanted something out of life and it took a long time to get to where he wanted but he finally got there. And now it’s gone.”

Daniel Poneman, now an NBA agent, was a producer on the documentary in 2018 and a friend of Pryor.

“[Marquise] was a gentle giant with a lot of love in his heart,” Poneman said.

Related

Adams, who lives in Englewood, drove Pryor to school on the West Side every day back when he was in high school.

“He came and helped start the program up at Orr with me,” Adams said. “I’d been talking to him every day lately. He came by the school twice last week to see me.”

Pryor missed his senior season at Orr in 2012 after he was arrested for gun possession. He played club basketball in the spring of 2012 and eventually played at Lee Junior College in Texas in 2014.

The Orr community lost another former player, Norvell Meadows, to gun violence recently.

“It’s just trauma,” Ridley said. “Everyone is in trauma right now. [Pryor] was just a person who had turned down the right path from where he came from. There had been some tragedy but he was on his way to triumph. His story was unique but it ended like so many young men in Chicago, with senseless violence.”

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 10 others wounded
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye; attacker charged
Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights
Man fatally shot at stop sign in Englewood
Man, 19, found shot to death in North Lawndale
The Latest
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Just after midnight, the 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least 14 people were shot across Chicago over the first night of the weekend.
Crime
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 10 others wounded
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball during the preseason game against Chiefs.
Bears
Progress, but no points for Bears QB Justin Fields as he watches Patrick Mahomes cruise
Fields didn’t play long against the Chiefs in the preseason opener, but made a few big throws and escaped in good health.
By Jason Lieser
 
Residents perform at the Bud Billiken Parade Saturday through the South Side.
Chicago
Return of full-scale Bud Billiken Parade energizes South Side: ‘It’s like being at home’
The parade traversed through Bronzeville Saturday, bringing thousands to the neighborhood to dance and gather.
By Mary Norkol and Zack Miller
 
The Soldier Field grass was patchy Saturday.
Bears
NFLPA president on Soldier Field turf: ‘NFL can and should do better’
The grass was so patchy that super-agent David Canter Tweeted that Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Chiefs should have been canceled.
By Patrick Finley
 