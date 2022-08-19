Two men shot in drive-by in South Shore neighborhood

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:10 p.m when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.
The younger man was in critical condition after he suffered a gunshot wound in the face and abdomen, police said. The older man was struck in the abdomen and listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where both men taken after the shooting.
No one was in custody.
