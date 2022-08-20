20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.



One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.



Early Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A man, 32, was also shot multiple times and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 38-year-old man was shot several times in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A third man, 31, was struck in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A fourth man, 32, was shot in the mouth and was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least 10 others were shot since 5 p.m. Friday.

