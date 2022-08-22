Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him early Monday, Chicago police said.
A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjackerduring an exchange of gunfire in North Austin on the West Side early Monday.
The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man returned fire and hit the carjacker in the chest, police said.He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.His gun was recovered at the scene.
The man with the CCL was not injured.
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan’s ‘Playpen’ — a week after a woman’s feet were severed there in a boating accident
The Latest
The Apostolic Church of God is pursuing redevelopment for its eight acres near 63rd Street and Dorchester Avenue, where the goal is community improvement without displacement.
In over four hours of testimony, a woman described meeting Kelly as a starstruck 12-year-old and, by age 14, being abused by Kelly.
Loyola is never far out of the spotlight. The Ramblers have been the area’s best football program over the last decade.
Behind her back, he makes off-the-cuff comments suggesting he felt pressured to get married and lacks confidence in her driving skills.
With thefts rampant in the city, Chicago police are hosting an event next month that could save some car owners the money and hassle of replacing the oft-stolen parts.