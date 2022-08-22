The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin

The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him early Monday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man with concealed carry license wounds carjacker during exchange of gunfire in North Austin
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjackerduring an exchange of gunfire in North Austin on the West Side early Monday.

The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man returned fire and hit the carjacker in the chest, police said.He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.His gun was recovered at the scene.

The man with the CCL was not injured.

Next Up In Crime
R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan’s ‘Playpen’ — a week after a woman’s feet were severed there in a boating accident
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey
The Latest
An early conceptual rendering of proposed redevelopment around the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn.
Business
Church’s plan preaches high hopes for Woodlawn’s improvement
The Apostolic Church of God is pursuing redevelopment for its eight acres near 63rd Street and Dorchester Avenue, where the goal is community improvement without displacement.
By David Roeder
 
R. Kelly in June 2019 arriving at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week
In over four hours of testimony, a woman described meeting Kelly as a starstruck 12-year-old and, by age 14, being abused by Kelly.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Loyola’s Jake Stearney passes the ball during practice.
High School Football
No. 3 Loyola opens season with playoff-week intensity
Loyola is never far out of the spotlight. The Ramblers have been the area’s best football program over the last decade.
By Michael O’Brien
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man’s little jokes about his fiancee disturb her family
Behind her back, he makes off-the-cuff comments suggesting he felt pressured to get married and lacks confidence in her driving skills.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Alex Cheser with his Toyota Prius. Thieves cut the catalytic converter out of his car’s exhaust system last month.
News
Here’s one way to deter catalytic converter thefts: Paint them pink
With thefts rampant in the city, Chicago police are hosting an event next month that could save some car owners the money and hassle of replacing the oft-stolen parts.
By Jordan Perkins
 