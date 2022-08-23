The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with killing 3 men, injuring a fourth in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub

Tavis Dunbar, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and attempted murder, a week after he struck the men outside the Jeffery Pub at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd., according to Cook County court records and an arrest report.

By  Tom Schuba
   
merlin_107577850.jpg

A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Jeffrey Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd., on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, killing three and injuring a fourth.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, a week after he struck the men as they tussled outside the Jeffery Pub at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. on Aug. 14, according to Cook County court records and an arrest report.

The horrific crash was captured by several videos and showed some of the victims being hurled through the air. At least one of the victims landed on the next block, according to a police report.

The car allegedly used in the attack was recovered blocks away by Chicago police, but Dunbar remained at large.

He was taken into custody Monday morning after his attorney contacted police and arranged for his surrender, according to the arrest report. Investigators identified him as the alleged driver using video evidence and witness statements.

Dunbar previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic battery in 2011 and was sentenced to a year of probation, which he later violated and didn’t successfully complete, according to Cook County court records. He has also had two protective orders taken out against him.

He was expected in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, court records show.

