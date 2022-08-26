Man charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting April 25 in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
Stevion Davis allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.
Wilson, 32, was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Davis, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
He arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West Massasoit Avenue, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
Police initially said two men were charged in the attack.
