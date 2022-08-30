The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police release photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old boy in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook

Taha Khan had walked out the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police release photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old boy in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_6.32.41_AM.png

Photo of Jeep that police say struck 5-year-old Taha Khan early this month in Edgebrook and fled the scene.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of a red Jeep that struck a 5-year-old boy in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Edgebrook on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

Taha Khan had walked out the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, according to police.

The boy went into the street and was hit by the Jeep that then fled the scene, police said. Taha was knocked into traffic and was hit by a Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo stopped and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Khan’s parents had pleaded for help from anyone with information or video of the accident. Taha was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme, they said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s Major Accidents Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park
2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards
Woman visiting Chicago is struck and killed by speeding Corvette ‘showing off’ with another Corvette, police and witnesses say
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
2 wounded in Stony Island Park shooting
Two R. Kelly accusers tell their stories on the stand, corroborate Kelly’s abuse of ‘Jane’
The Latest
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park
Marcell Johnson, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards
The men, 19 and 31, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case on March 6, 2019 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
R&B star Kelly’s trial has featured testimony from three women who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as minors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Zesty barbecue burgers can be topped with white cheddar, pepper jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Spice up your day with zesty barbecue cheeseburgers
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I know what my brother-in-law did, and it sickens me
Reader has been avoiding husband’s brother since learning that he molested his sister when she was young.
By Abigail Van Buren
 