Bullet grazes head of 3-year-old girl in Lawndale

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.