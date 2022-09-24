1 dead, another wounded in Aurora shooting

A man was killed and another wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Aurora.
The men, both 29, were found with gunshot wounds about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Center Avenue, the Aurora Police Department said.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was being withheld.
The other man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Aurora detectives are investigating. No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or tips@aurora.il.us. Anonymous tipsters can call 630-892-1000.
