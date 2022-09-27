Homan Square CPD facility break-in suspect charged

A man who allegedly broke into a West Side police facility on Monday, grabbed guns off a table and aimed at officers in a training exercise faces assault and burglary charges.

Donald Patrick, 47, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and three counts of burglary, Chicago police announced Tuesday. He’s expected in bond court Wednesday.

Patrick climbed to the fifth floor of the Homan Square compound through a fire escape and entered through a door that was propped open for ventilation, police said. He then grabbed at least two guns and pointed them at officers.

A struggle ensued, ending with Patrick being shot by police and officers responding from elsewhere in the building.

More than two dozen officers in the training were using guns with non-lethal rounds instead of live bullets, police Supt. David Brown told reporters Monday.

“Live rounds are not in the guns at the time this person retrieves the guns on the table,” Brown said.

It’s unclear whether the specific guns Patrick allegedly pointed at officers had live rounds or non-lethal rounds, and Brown wouldn’t clarify when pressed.

There is video evidence of Patrick entering the facility but not of the shooting, Brown said.

Patrick was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. An officer was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center and treated for a sprained ankle.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.