The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Homan Square CPD facility break-in suspect charged

Donald Patrick, 47, faces felony counts of burglary and aggravated assault of a peace officer, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Homan Square CPD facility break-in suspect charged
The Chicago Police Department facility at Homan Square.

Police officers were participating in a training exercise with non-lethal rounds Monday when authorities say Donald Patrick entered the CPD facility and pointed guns at officers.

David Struett/Sun-Times

A man who allegedly broke into a West Side police facility on Monday, grabbed guns off a table and aimed at officers in a training exercise faces assault and burglary charges.

Donald Patrick, 47, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and three counts of burglary, Chicago police announced Tuesday. He’s expected in bond court Wednesday.

Patrick climbed to the fifth floor of the Homan Square compound through a fire escape and entered through a door that was propped open for ventilation, police said. He then grabbed at least two guns and pointed them at officers.

A struggle ensued, ending with Patrick being shot by police and officers responding from elsewhere in the building.

More than two dozen officers in the training were using guns with non-lethal rounds instead of live bullets, police Supt. David Brown told reporters Monday.

“Live rounds are not in the guns at the time this person retrieves the guns on the table,” Brown said.

It’s unclear whether the specific guns Patrick allegedly pointed at officers had live rounds or non-lethal rounds, and Brown wouldn’t clarify when pressed.

There is video evidence of Patrick entering the facility but not of the shooting, Brown said.

Patrick was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. An officer was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center and treated for a sprained ankle.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

Next Up In Crime
‘He’s very strong.’ 13-year-old continues recovery after being shot in his head on Lower West Side
Man killed in South Side shooting
Police question person of interest in attempted kidnapping in West Loop
Boy, 14, among 4 shot in Chicago Monday
Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman
6-year-old boy grazed in Joliet shooting
The Latest
IMG_0559.jpg
Editorials
A small amount of extra money will help the forest preserves bloom
With more natural land in a heavily populated area than anywhere else in North America, the preserves are almost like having a national park right here at home.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Cubs reinstated Seiya Suzuki from the restricted list on Tuesday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs reinstate Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki, DFA Michael Hermosillo, option Jared Young
Seiya Suzuki returned from paternity leave and Willson Contreras was activated from the injured list.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot_2022_09_27_181623.jpg
Crime
‘He’s very strong.’ 13-year-old continues recovery after being shot in his head on Lower West Side
The Sept. 13 shooting that left Axel Robledo wounded was called an apparent “random act of violence” by Chicago police.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
DDA0C468_D617_4D28_B4D6_2EBDB7E28577.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
The outgoing and avuncular Lynch was first drawn to Chicago in 1967 when he visited the city from his home in Wisconsin to see the Picasso sculpture.
By Lee Bey
 
Instructor Seobia Rivers leads a cardio kickboxing class Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Garfield Fieldhouse.
News
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
Participants will take fitness classes and healthy cooking classes; ‘I’ve never known anything specifically geared toward the health and wellness of the community like this,’ said one organizer
By Michael Loria
 