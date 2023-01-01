The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
17-year-old killed, 3 other teens wounded in Washington Park shooting

The incident happened in the 300 block of East 57th Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern.

By  Emmanuel CamarilloDavid Struett and Allison Novelo
   
Chicago police investigate a shooting where four people were wounded Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington Park.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Four teens were wounded, one of them fatally, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

The incident happened in the 300 block of East 57th, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old, died from his injuries, Ahern said. The others, ages 14, 15, and 17, were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

At the scene, police taped off a silver-colored car that had been driven off the road onto a sidewalk.

A woman who has lived on the block for 23 years said she heard multiple rounds of gunfire. She said it is normally quiet, and the block doesn’t see this type of violence.

“This is the first day of the year, and they started this sh** already,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Check back for updates.

