Monday, January 16, 2023 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting

Officers responded Sunday night to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Des Plaines.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found the teenager lying on the street with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

