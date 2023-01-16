Boy, 16, killed in Des Plaines shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Des Plaines.
About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found the teenager lying on the street with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
