The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham

The boy is in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital after being struck in the arm and abdomen in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham
police tape

Sun-Times file photo

A teenage boy was in serious condition after being shot in Auburn Gresham on Monday afternoon, police said.

The boy, 14, was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street about 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

The boy is at least the 23rd person under the age of 18 wounded in shootings in Chicago since the first of the year, according to Sun-Times data.

Next Up In Crime
Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale
From free college to universal preschool, Pritzker pledges second-term ‘agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are’
Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering trial set for April 2024
Chicago police release description of two suspects who stole or vandalized eight cars in Englewood
Driver charged with DUI after car veers down a ravine in Highland Park
Chicago lawyer apologizes for using racial slur, obscenity during hearing: ‘I’m shaken and I’m humiliated’
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale
A woman in a vehicle was shot by another person in the vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. She died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Women’s Cup - Third Place Match
Red Stars
NWSL bans ex-Red Stars coach Rory Dames for life, fines team $1.5 million as league makes sweeping moves
Paul Riley, Christy Holly and Richie Burke were the other three coaches permanently banned from participating in the league.
By Annie Costabile
 
Former USC running back Reggie Bush is among the new members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
College Sports
USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members
Notre Dame’s Michael Stonebreaker is also part of the new class.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
A collection of Birch Benders products such as pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies.
Business
Chicago-based Hometown Food buys Birch Benders product line
The acquisition expands Hometown Food’s holdings in pancake and baking mixes and could add to jobs at its headquarters here.
By David Roeder
 
Cole Guttman skates with the puck for Rockford.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks intrigued by prospect forward Cole Guttman’s potential NHL upside
Guttman’s instincts, competitiveness, coachability and eagerness to drive the net have been impressive in Rockford. He might be a diamond-in-the-rough prospect, which is exactly what the Hawks need up front.
By Ben Pope
 