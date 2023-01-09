Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham

A teenage boy was in serious condition after being shot in Auburn Gresham on Monday afternoon, police said.

The boy, 14, was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street about 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

The boy is at least the 23rd person under the age of 18 wounded in shootings in Chicago since the first of the year, according to Sun-Times data.

