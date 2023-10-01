2 killed, 2 wounded —including 7-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting
Two men were killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.
Two people were killed and two others wounded, including a 7-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.
The group was standing in a vacant lot just after 2:30 p.m. in the first block of South Whipple Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old both suffered a gunshot wound to the head and were pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said.
A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
A 38-year-old man was hit in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
In comparison, the entire Bears defense has two sacks this season.
“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”
The Bears appear to be done with him, making a trade or release seem imminent.
Even at age 38, Perry remains effective in the dirty areas, thanks to his ability to get his stick on every puck. Given his rebounding skill, the Hawks are emphasizing shooting early and often on power plays this season.
Goals should be accompanied by concrete ideas — not vague intended actions.