2 killed, 2 wounded —including 7-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting

Two people were killed and two others wounded, including a 7-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.

The group was standing in a vacant lot just after 2:30 p.m. in the first block of South Whipple Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old both suffered a gunshot wound to the head and were pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said.

A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was hit in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

