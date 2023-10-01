The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
2 killed, 2 wounded —including 7-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting

Two men were killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and two others wounded, including a 7-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.

The group was standing in a vacant lot just after 2:30 p.m. in the first block of South Whipple Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old both suffered a gunshot wound to the head and were pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said.

A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.  

A 38-year-old man was hit in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

