Red truck sought after 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man was found fatally shot and another was wounded early Thursday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:25 a.m., the man, 22, was found in the 6200 block of South Troy Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said. He was dead at the scene, officials said.

A second man, 19, was shot in the torso and arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital before he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A witness told officers they saw a red truck speed away after the shooting, police said.

No one was in custody.

