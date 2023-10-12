Man pleads guilty to weapons charges in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to weapons and obstruction of justice charges in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Judge Ursula Walowski sentenced Eric Morgan, 25, to seven years in prison on a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, to be served concurrently with a five-year sentence for battery and a three-year sentence for obstruction of justice.

Morgan’s brother, Emonte Morgan, is accused of fatally shooting the officer during a Aug. 7, 2021 traffic stop and faces a first-degree murder charge. Emonte Morgan’s trial has been set for early next year, but could still be pushed back.

Emonte Morgan was holding a drink and a cellphone in his hands and allegedly ignored officers’ repeated instructions to set them down during the stop, prosecutors said.

French and her partner Carlos Yanez struggled with Emonte Morgan, who drew a gun from his waistband and fired, striking both officers, according to prosecutors, who said their body-worn cameras recorded Emonte Morgan standing over them with a gun.

Eric Morgan had fled the traffic stop and was being pursued by another officer when the shots rang out. The officer pursuing Eric Morgan returned to the stop and exchanged fired with Emonte Morgan, prosecutors said.

Eric Morgan returned as well and took possession of his brother’s gun as his brother ran away, according to prosecutors. It was found nearby when he was taken into custody with the help of neighborhood residents.

Eric Morgan struck one of the residents with the gun during his arrest, leading to the battery charge against him.

French was lauded as a hero by the cityand praised by fellow officers as representing the best of the police department.

