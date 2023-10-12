Slick roads cause 3 collisions on Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street
Three crashes happened on the inbound and outbound Dan Ryan on Thursday morning, all near 47th Street, according to state police.
At least three crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning all occurred near 47th Street, state police said.
The wrecks, one on the inbound lanes and two on the outbound, happened near 47th Street, according to a state trooper.
No injuries were reported during the crashes, which were apparently weather-related.
