Man fatally shot in Little Village

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.
The 24-year-old was standing near a sidewalk about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 24th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
