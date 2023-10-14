The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Little Village

The man, 24, was shot in the head Saturday in the 3400 block of West 24th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was standing near a sidewalk about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 24th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

