Sunday, October 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman wounded in Logan Square stabbing

A woman was in a business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 6 p.m. Sunday when she was stabbed. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Violet Miller
   
A woman was stabbed in Logan Square on Sunday evening.

A 25-year-old woman was in a business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee. Avenue about 6:00 p.m. when someone entered and stabbed her in the chest, according to police. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The attacker fled southbound on Milwaukee. No one was in custody, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 46 yards on eight carries Sunday before leaving with a thumb injury in the third quarter.
Bears
Position-by-position grades for the Bears for their game against the Vikings
The defense turned in a strong game, but the offense struggled.
By Mark Potash
 
Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, raises his fist in memory of his dad at a bears tailgate in honor of former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Family, friends and Bears fans celebrated the life of former Bears Linebacker Dick Butkus who died October 5, 2023 at the age of 80. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
More than 50 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier on Sunday.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields goes down and out
After a week of positive outlooks, the Bears lose their game and their quarterback.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a 27-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
Lions QB Jared Goff throws for 353 yards, 2 TDs in 20-6 win over Buccaneers
The streaking Lions won their fourth straight game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011.
By Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent looks to pass the ball during the third quarter.
Bears
Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent shows off his moxie — and inexperience
On his third snap, the Bears’ undrafted rookie quarterback playing for injured Justin Fields lost a fumble on a strip-sack. On his last snap, he was intercepted. But in between, Bagent provided a little intrigue by giving the Bears something it didn’t look like they had — a chance to win.
By Mark Potash
 