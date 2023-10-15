Woman wounded in Logan Square stabbing

A woman was stabbed in Logan Square on Sunday evening.

A 25-year-old woman was in a business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee. Avenue about 6:00 p.m. when someone entered and stabbed her in the chest, according to police. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The attacker fled southbound on Milwaukee. No one was in custody, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.

