The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman stabbed on CTA platform in Greater Grand Crossing

A 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were having a verbal argument on the 79th Street station platform when the younger woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other woman in her left forearm, police said.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Woman stabbed on CTA platform in Greater Grand Crossing
Police_Tape_4.jpg

Sun-Times file

A woman was stabbed at the Greater Grand Crossing CTA Red Line station Monday morning.

A 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were having an argument on the 79th Street station platform about 10:30 a.m. when the younger woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other woman in her left forearm, police said. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 21-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, according to police. Charges are pending.

Next Up In Crime
Funeral held for Muslim boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield
Plainfield man fatally stabbed 6-year-old Muslim boy after listening to conservative talk radio, prosecutors say
Man slain in South Shore late Friday
Suspect charged after security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham: cops
Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed, his mom wounded in Plainfield in hate crime motivated by war in Israel, police allege
Man killed in Near West Side shooting
The Latest
People watch as a car drifts in circles during a street takeover at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side.
City Hall
After latest ‘street takeover’ on Lower Wacker, Ald. Ray Lopez says it’s time to hold parents responsible for their kids
Lopez (15th) swung into action after watching a harrowing weekend video showing a white Tesla trapped by a street takeover on Lower Wacker Drive. The video shows people driving in circles while a rowdy crowd jumps on the Tesla and pounds on its windows.
By Fran Spielman
 
Creed And Eve To Adam Perform At The Wiltern
Bears
Vikings over Bears? Kirk Cousins credits Creed
Yeah, the cheesy rock band from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
By Patrick Finley
 
Actors Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton attend the premiere of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
The Sip
‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars launch new whiskey
The stars of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — say their new whiskey, Four Walls, is a tribute to bars and how they’ve shaped our culture.
By Gabe Hauari | USA Today
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson called off his trip to the Mexico border, and will instead send a team of aides to get a first-hand look at the migrant crisis.
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Johnson cancels trip to Mexico border for look at migrant crisis, will send aides instead
A delegation led by Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights, will lead a small delegation to four Texas cities.
By Fran Spielman
 
El solicitante de asilo Alberto Dávila, de 28 años, mira a su hija, María Dávila, de 1 año, mientras su madre, Andrea Peña, de 27 años, observa la sala de espera para transbordadores en el Aeropuerto O’Hare, donde se han refugiado este mes.
Immigration
Catholic Charities flights lead to surging number of migrants at O’Hare
The nonprofit group in San Antonio, Texas, continues to send migrants, Chicago officials say, despite their insistence that the city is at capacity.
By Michael Loria
 