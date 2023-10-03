CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights

A CTA bus supervisor was wounded in a shooting after his bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The supervisor, a 55-year-old man, was outside just before 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 47th Street when the passenger in a nearby car fired shots, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, police said.

A witness, who has a valid concealed carry license, returned gunfire at the fleeing car, police said. It wasn’t clear if anyone was shot.

A CTA spokesperson said the incident occurred during a “reported disturbance” following an accident involving a CTA bus near the intersection of 47th Street and Archer Avenue.

The supervisor was an “unintended target of an apparent drive-by shooting,” the CTA spokesperson added.

No arrests were reported.

