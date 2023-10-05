Man, 68, seriously wounded in Wicker Park shooting

A man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
The 68-year-old was near an alley about 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Elk Grove Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
