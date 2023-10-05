The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Man, 68, seriously wounded in Wicker Park shooting

He was near an alley about 4:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The 68-year-old was near an alley about 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Elk Grove Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest,  police said.

No one was in custody.

