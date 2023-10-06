The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Aurora man charged in connection with Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration shooting that killed 1, injured 22

Anthony Mothershed, 19, was charged in DuPage County with aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Friday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two women talk to a Dupage County Sheriff’s deputy outside the scene where one person was killed and at least 22 people were wounded when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot near Willowbrook, Monday, June 19, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An Aurora man is accused of firing a gun during a deadly shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook earlier this year.

Anthony Mothershed, 19, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was denied pre-trial release during a Friday morning court appearance, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

One person was killed and 22 were wounded when gunfire erupted in a crowd of several hundred people gathered in a strip mall parking lot near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane on June 18.

Mothershed was with a group of people outside a beauty supply store when he began shooting at others during the celebration a little after midnight, according to the DuPage Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly fled from the scene after the shooting and was arrested on Wednesday.

Mothershed is due back in court on Oct. 23 for arraignment. An investigation into the shooting continues.

