One in custody after man struck by vehicle in Clearing

A man was in “grave” condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Sunday on the Southwest Side.

The man, 26, was crossing the street about 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in “grave” condition, officials said.

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody.

