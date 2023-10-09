Rocks thrown at Gov. Pritzker’s Gold Coast home, suspect taken into custody

A person was arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Gold Coast residence Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

About 9:41 a.m. state troopers on the governor’s security team and Chicago police responded to a reported disturbance at the residence. They searched the area and made an arrest, according to a police statement Monday night.

The suspect is alleged to have thrown rocks at the home’s windows, breaking three of them, according to police. The governor and first lady were both home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been filed.

In May, an Aurora man was arrested and charged after he left a threatening voicemail with the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs. It included comments about Pritzker and his mother.

“I’m going to (epithet) kill you, you (epithet) silly (epithet) (epithet),” 46-year-old Steven Woletz stated in part of the voicemail.

Illinois State Police also investigated threats against the governor’s life in 2020 related to his COVID-19 orders.

Last week a man was arrested twice in one day for bringing guns to Wisconsin’s state capitol demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, who was not in the building at the time.

A plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family was thwarted by the FBI in 2020. Fourteen people faced charges in connection with the plot.

