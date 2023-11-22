The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

The man, 42, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a dark car drove by and an occupant began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed late Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man, 42, was standing outside just before 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a dark car drove by and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

