Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The man, 42, was standing outside just before 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a dark car drove by and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.
The unidentified man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
