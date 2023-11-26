The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
5 people injured after cargo truck collides with car on South Side

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street in Greater Grand Crossing, police said. Illinois State Police arrested an occupant of the cargo truck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were injured, including a teenager, after a cargo truck collided with a car early Sunday in Greater Grand Crossing.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street, police said. Illinois State Police arrested an occupant of the cargo truck.

All passengers in the car suffered injuries. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. One man was in critical condition and another in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. Two other men were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries or arrests were reported, according to the police.

