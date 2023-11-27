The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Crime

Man, teen shot and wounded in Greater Grand Crossing



By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The two were in the street in the 300 block of West 75th Street about 3:10 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, police said.

They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the teen was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm. The man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hip.

No information on any potential supsects was immediately available.

