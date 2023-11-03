Three Chicago men charged with racketeering for 2019 fatal shooting

Three Chicago men were charged with racketeering for allegedly fatally shooting a man to maintain and increase their positions in a Chicago street gang, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

Cameron Callison, 24, Juan Alcaraz, 23, and Victor Ramirez, 24, each face one count of murder in aid of racketeering, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Callison was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

The three are accused of fatally shooting Victor Ochoa on June 17, 2019, to keep and elevate their status in the Ambrose street gang based on the South Side, the charges allege. Ochoa was fatally shot while riding in a car in the 2900 block of North Broadway in the Lake View neighborhood.

The men were arrested Thursday morning and appeared in federal court later in the day. They could face a life sentence in federal prison. Callison also could receive an additional 10 years for the gun charge.