Gunman steals $14,000 in casino chips from Rivers Casino staffers: gaming board

A man has been accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of casino chips from staffers at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.
Ismail Ahmed Ateyat, 23, walked into Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Rd., wearing a black face mask Oct. 31 and pointed a handgun at casino employees. He stole casino chips worth $14,100 and left, the Illinois Gaming Board announced.
Gaming Board agents traced Ateyat to his Chicago Ridge home, where they found the stolen chips and a handgun, officials said.
Ateyat was arrested and charged with three felony counts of armed robbery. A judge ordered him detained in the Cook County Jail while awaiting trial.
His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 30.
The Latest
A year ago last week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Smith sounded grateful that he did in an interview with Sports Illustrated published this week.
The book personalizes his podcast of the same name. Of the nearly 100 people he has interviewed, Ofman selected 50 to expound upon in vignettes about his relationship with each.
More companies are calling employees back to the office, even though only 22% want to be there.
Lockport Township High School freshmen likely to attend class at former Lincoln-Way North High School after ceiling collapse
Supt. Robert McBride said at a school board meeting that repairs of the 114-year-old central campus building “is going to take longer than we thought.”
Rushing’s mentor, chef Philip Bardin, was one of five original chefs who put Charleston’s culinary scene on the map and helped inspire the flavors of Lowcountry cuisine.