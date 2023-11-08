The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Gunman steals $14,000 in casino chips from Rivers Casino staffers: gaming board

Ismail Ahmed Ateyat, 23, is accused of stealing the chips at gunpoint Oct. 31.

By  Kade Heather
   
Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

A man has been accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of casino chips from staffers at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Ismail Ahmed Ateyat, 23, walked into Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Rd., wearing a black face mask Oct. 31 and pointed a handgun at casino employees. He stole casino chips worth $14,100 and left, the Illinois Gaming Board announced.

Gaming Board agents traced Ateyat to his Chicago Ridge home, where they found the stolen chips and a handgun, officials said.

Ateyat was arrested and charged with three felony counts of armed robbery. A judge ordered him detained in the Cook County Jail while awaiting trial.

His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 30.

