Man identified in East Garfield Park fatal shooting

A man who was fatally shot Sunday in East Garfield Park has been identified.

Darryl Porter, 32, was near the street about 10:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street when he was shot multiple times in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

