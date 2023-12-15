Body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Bridgeport early Friday.
Police and firefighters responded to a car on fire in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. A body was found in the trunk of the car and the person was dead on the scene, police said.
Detectives suspect foul play and are investigating the death as a homicide.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
