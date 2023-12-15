The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body was found early Friday in the in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Bridgeport early Friday.

Police and firefighters responded to a car on fire in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. A body was found in the trunk of the car and the person was dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives suspect foul play and are investigating the death as a homicide.

No one is in custody.

Taylor Raddysh’s scoring is down this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh must get back to dirty areas to rejuvenate goal-scoring
Raddysh scored just his fifth goal of the season Thursday after breaking out for 20 last season. There are several reasons why his production is down, but a major one is he’s generating fewer shots from the lower slot and net-front area.
By Ben Pope
 
Bull elk with ear tag 357 in Dane County, Wisconsin on Nov. 23, just days before it was reported in Illinois near Pecatonica. IIt was struck and killed&nbsp;near Joliet on Wednesday. Provided by the Wisconsin DNR
Sports
Elk coming and going makes history in Illinois
Bull elk with ear tag 357 wandered into Illinois and was killed on I-55 near Joliet to become the first confirmed wild elk around the Chicago area in nearly 200 years.
By Dale Bowman
 
Special Counsel Jack Smith stands behind a Justice Department podium to announce his indictment of Donald Trump on charges of election interference.
Democracy Solutions Project
Jack Smith took his case against Donald Trump straight to the Supreme Court. Here’s what that means.
The special counsel asked the high court to rule quickly on Trump’s weak claim of immunity from criminal prosecution. Jack Smith’s strategy has implications for democracy, a University of Chicago legal scholar explains.
By Aziz Huq
 
The Chicago skyline. Chicago remains what it was built to be: a center that draws people to work and live, agree and disagree, suffer and strive, to appreciate art and music and beauty, to feel something, question everything and imagine what’s possible.
Chicago’s Next Voices
This city dares us to stick around and make it better, Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist writes
My parents educated the next generation here. My grandfathers laid bricks and pounded nails here. My grandmothers answered phones at the Sears Tower and stitched patterns to clothe the nation. Let’s stay in this city that gave us our history and make it new — again.
By Emily Dagostino
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Neighbors group leader censors me at our meetings
She apologized after squelching questions at one gathering — but then did it again.
By Abigail Van Buren
 