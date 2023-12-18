The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Man fatally shot in Austin

Officers found the man, 44, lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue about 7:50 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a person shot found the man, 44, on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two “possible” suspects run from the area after the shooting, police said.

No arrests were reported.

