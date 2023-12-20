4 seriously injured in Far South Side crash

Four people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to a crash in the 12400 block of South Torrence Avenue, just outside the Ford plant, about 9 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two people were transported in serious-to-critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said. Two others were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No other details were immediately available.