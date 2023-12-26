The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, critically injured, during Little Village robbery

The man, 37, was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was critically hurt after he was shot during a robbery Tuesday morning in Little Village.

The man, 37, was with another man about 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue when four armed men got out of a white SUV and took belongings from one of the victims, Chicago police said.

One of the gunmen then fired shots, striking the man throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

West Aurora’s Terrence Smith (5) blocks a shot by Brother Rice’s Caden Workman (21).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament results.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A 5-year-old girl died Tuesday in a fire in the 500 block of West Marquette Road.
Crime
Girl, 5, dies in bunkbed, dad hurt during Englewood blaze ‘I’m devastated to know that the baby girl was in there:’ building owner
The fire started about 7:15 a.m. in a multiunit apartment building in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, fire officials said.
By Mary NorkolKade Heather, and 1 more
 
A cold, the flu and various other respiratory viruses should be taken seriously. There are things you can do to feel better and protect the health of those around you.
Well
Respiratory viruses — the do’s and don’ts to help you get better and protect others
Colds, influenza and other respiratory illnesses tend to be more common during colder months, when viruses spread more easily because people are indoors more and in closer proximity to others.
By American Heart Association News
 
Darryl Price a former Peoples Gas utility worker stands in his living room holding his old hardhat, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Business
Another former Peoples Gas worker alleges he experienced racial discrimination at utility company
Darryl Price alleges that he and other Black workers were denied the opportunity to transfer to other departments and missed out on overtime opportunities.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A man and woman, John and Nancy McBride, on a walk with their two young kids, around 1970.
Meet The Sun-Times
We brought our loved ones close to say goodbye
Though my wife’s parents were getting older and less able to live alone, it took a long time to persuade them to move closer to us. They did, and just in time, John O’Neill, an editor at the Sun-Times, writes.
By John O’Neill
 