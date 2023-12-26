Man shot, critically injured, during Little Village robbery

A man was critically hurt after he was shot during a robbery Tuesday morning in Little Village.

The man, 37, was with another man about 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue when four armed men got out of a white SUV and took belongings from one of the victims, Chicago police said.

One of the gunmen then fired shots, striking the man throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

