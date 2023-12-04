2 men charged in alleged murder-for-hire slaying in Roseland

Two men are accused in federal court of carrying out a for-hire slaying scheme that left a man dead and a security guard wounded outside a youth center in Roseland early last year.

Stephon Mack, 24, was exiting the Youth Peace Center of Roseland, 420 W. 111th St., about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022, when two men emerged from a dark-colored Chrysler 300 and opened fire, according to Chicago police and federal prosecutors.

Mack was shot in his head and chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 40-year-old security guard for the youth center suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and survived the attack, officials said.

Federal prosecutors accuse Anthony Montgomery-Wilson, 24, and Preston Powell, 23, both Chicagoans, of conspiring with others to fatally shoot Mack in exchange for money.

Federal prosecutors say this surveillance video photo shows Preston Powell, 23, (right) firing a gun at a youth center security guard in Roseland in January 2022. Powell remains at large. U.S. Attorney’s Office

Both face charges of murder for hire and conspiracy to use an interstate facility in the commission of a murder for hire. Montgomery-Wilson also faces a firearm charge.

Powell is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, officials said.

Montgomery-Wilson pleaded not guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Young Kim. He is due back in court Jan. 16.

